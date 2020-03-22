Countries affected by the Covid-19 epidemic may have to deal with resurgence of the disease after they lift lockdowns, a top WHO official has warned. A vaccine to stop it will take a year to make he said.

Dr. Ryan, who leads the Health Emergencies Programme of the World Health Organization, also made an apparent reversal on a previous advice from the UN body, saying there was no need to test everyone for the coronavirus. Earlier the WHO was criticized by Finland for asking governments to carpet-test their citizens to deal with the outbreak.

The vaccine, which will be needed “to take the battle to the virus”, may not be available for at least a year, but eventually it will be there, the health official told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. Until then the governments should focus on spreading the spread of the disease and saving the lives of those affected worse. The latter includes not only the elderly, but also the middle-aged people, contrary to a popular misconception. he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW