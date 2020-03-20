 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Finland scoffs at WHO's coronavirus testing protocol, suggests organization doesn't understand how pandemics work

20 Mar, 2020 10:20
A medical worker in Finland administers a coronavirus test to a driver ©  Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS
A senior Finnish health official has dismissed a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory to test as many people as possible for coronavirus, arguing that such a measure would be completely illogical when combating a pandemic.

Finland's head of health security, Mika Salminen, took aim at the notion that stopping the spread of Covid-19 requires testing on a mass-scale.

"We don't understand the WHO's instructions for testing. We can't fully remove the disease from the world anymore," she said, adding: "If someone claims that, they don't understand pandemics."

Citing limited supplies, Finland has narrowed coronavirus testing to high-risk individuals and medical workers. Salminen told local media that screening for the virus should be done where it will be "effective," not simply "where there is concern" about the respiratory disease.

"Those who may be sick at home do not benefit from testing," she said.

The Finnish health official noted that administering the test drains valuable medical resources and personnel from those who need it most.

Finland has 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus but no reported deaths, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

