‘Worst crisis since WWII’: Italy shuts down ALL non-essential businesses in desperate bid to contain coronavirus spread

21 Mar, 2020 23:37
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has ordered all business and activities that are not vital to supporting the basic necessities to be closed, extending the nationwide shutdown in the wake of the pandemic claiming record numbers of lives.

Calling the crisis the “most difficult” one in Italy’s  post-war period, Conte announced that only "activities deemed vital for national production will be allowed" until at least April 3.

We are slowing down the country's production engine but we are not stopping it

Also on rt.com Italy coronavirus death toll hits 4,825 as 793 die in ONE DAY in biggest daily increase

Urging the population to keep calm, stay at home and not hoard, the PM promised that all supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as banking services and essential public transport will remain open.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

