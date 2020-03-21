North Korea says an ‘impressed’ Trump wrote to Kim & offered coronavirus cooperation

Donald Trump has sent word to Pyongyang, offering cooperation in battling the deadly Covid-19 virus. In his letter, it is reported, the US leader was all smiles and praised North Korea for its handling of the pandemic.

Trump “expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work,” North Korean state news agency KCNA announced.

According to the outlet, the President “was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman [Kim] to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic.”

North Korea so far has reported no coronavirus cases, but South Korean sources insist that the disease had been affecting their neighbors too.

Pyongyang earlier put a large number of foreign diplomats in the country on quarantine in order to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Trump and Kim, who have held several summits together, are no strangers to communicating through letters. There’s a sort of love-hate relationship between the two, as promises of friendship and claims of significant progress in the denuclearization of the peninsula often give way to mutual threats and accusations of failing to stick to commitments.

