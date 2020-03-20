 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2020 22:04
Pyongyang fires ‘unidentified projectile’ – South Korean military
FILE PHOTO: A missile is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). ©  Reuters / KCNA
North Korea has launched what is believed to be a missile off its east coast, falling somewhere near Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to a report in South Korean media and the Japanese Coast Guard.

The unidentified projectile was fired early on Saturday morning, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Japan’s Coast Guard also noted that a missile appears to have landed in the ocean somewhere beyond its territorial waters.

If confirmed, the apparent missile launch would be Pyongyang’s third since the beginning of the year, and comes weeks after the United States and South Korea were forced to postpone joint military exercises in late February due to the spread of the lethal coronavirus. North Korea has yet to report a single case of the illness.

