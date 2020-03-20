Pyongyang fires ‘unidentified projectile’ – South Korean military

North Korea has launched what is believed to be a missile off its east coast, falling somewhere near Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to a report in South Korean media and the Japanese Coast Guard.

The unidentified projectile was fired early on Saturday morning, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Japan’s Coast Guard also noted that a missile appears to have landed in the ocean somewhere beyond its territorial waters.

If confirmed, the apparent missile launch would be Pyongyang’s third since the beginning of the year, and comes weeks after the United States and South Korea were forced to postpone joint military exercises in late February due to the spread of the lethal coronavirus. North Korea has yet to report a single case of the illness.

