North Korea's Kim shows no panic appearing WITHOUT protective gear, surrounded by ALL-MASKED officers during military drills

13 Mar, 2020 06:36
North Korea's Kim shows no panic appearing WITHOUT protective gear, surrounded by ALL-MASKED officers during military drills
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observes an artillery fire ©  Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) / Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apparently found it unnecessary to take anti-coronavirus precautions while supervising recent military drills, setting himself apart from his face-mask-clad senior officers.

In a photograph released by the country's Korean Central News Agency, Kim is seen in a camouflaged trench as he observes artillery exercises. Wearing a black leather coat and a hat, the North Korean leader is conspicuously without any protective gear – in sharp contrast to his aides, who are all sporting black medical masks.

There are no confirmed reports of coronavirus in the hermit state, but its proximity to the disease's epicenter in China has prompted the government to increase vigilance at the border and impose quarantine measures when deemed necessary.

Also on rt.com Pyongyang launches THREE ‘unidentified projectiles’ – South Korean military

"All workers are strengthening awareness-raising campaigns about the global spread of the disease and prevention and treatment policy so that no one lowers their guard because the outbreak has not occurred in our country," KCNA said in a report.

If genuine, the photo would mark his second public appearance this week to oversee military drills. Kim was similarly spotted without any kind of facial protection when he watched missile tests on Monday. The launches are believed to have been the first by North Korea in three months.

