Pyongyang launches THREE 'unidentified projectiles' – South Korean military
Pyongyang launches THREE ‘unidentified projectiles’ – South Korean military

8 Mar, 2020 23:02

North Korea has reportedly launched three projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The type of missiles is so far unknown.

North Korea had fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coast just last week, in its first missile test in 2020.

Also on rt.com Pyongyang launches TWO projectiles towards Sea of Japan, South Korean military says

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

