WHO welcomes ‘hope’ as Wuhan reports no new coronavirus cases – But deaths in Europe hit horrifying new record

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the reduction of Covid-19 cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan “provides hope for the rest of the world.” The comments come as the virus takes a terrible toll in Europe.

Once the epicenter of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese city of Wuhan reported no new cases of the illness on Thursday – for the first time since the outbreak began there before Christmas.

“Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Friday.

“Of course, we must exercise caution. The situation can reverse,” Tedros added. “But the experience of cities and countries that have pushed back this coronavirus give hope and courage to the rest of the world.”

Up until quite recently, the situation in China was very different. However, by implementing a draconian crackdown and mass testing for Covid-19, Chinese authorities appear to have suppressed the spread of the virus. China as a whole saw only 39 new cases between Thursday and Friday, compared to Italy’s 5,986.

On Thursday, the Mediterranean country’s death toll surpassed that recorded in China since the outbreak, and on Friday health officials confirmed a record number of virus victims within a 24-hour period in Italy.

Though China now seems to be winning the battle against the virus, both the Chinese government and the World Health Organization have been criticized in the West for being slow to recognize and admit the severity of the illness.

