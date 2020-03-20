International Atomic Energy Agency exposed to Covid-19 as staff member tests positive

A case of the novel coronavirus has been identified in a staff member at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, the United Nations has said.

The IAEA implemented measures last week allowing personnel at the Vienna center to work remotely from March 16 in line with guidance from Austrian authorities.

The IAEA said earlier this month it would provide diagnostic kits, equipment and training in nuclear-derived detection techniques to countries in need of assistance as the virus spreads rapidly around the world.

There are currently more than 240,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide and more than 10,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

