Prince Albert of Monaco tests POSITIVE for Covid-19

The monarch of Monaco, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus currently sweeping the globe, according to a statement from his palace.

The 62-year-old prince tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

"His state of health is not a source of concern," the statement added.

Albert is the 10th resident of the tiny principality to fall victim to the virus, which has infected more than 228,000 worldwide, killing more than 9,300.

The Monegasque is not the first royal to test positive for Covid-19, though. Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, revealed his own positive diagnosis on Wednesday. Von Habsburg was tested after attending an event in Switzerland with an infected friend earlier this month.

“It’s not the Black Plague,” the archduke said. “I thought it was the usual flu.”

Monaco’s 39,000 inhabitants have been urged to obey quarantine rules. Thursday's statement from the palace reminded the principality's residents that “only rigorous observation of the confinement rules will stem the propagation of coronavirus.”

In addition to the government’s own measures, Formula One announced on Thursday that the Monaco Grand Prix, due to take place in late May, will be postponed. The annual race draws around 100,000 people to the tiny Mediterranean enclave.

Prince Albert, a billionaire who owns around a quarter of the land he rules over, will continue to work from his private quarters, the palace added.

