 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hedge fund guy in hot water after licking finger & wiping Hong Kong metro handrail in ill-conceived ‘fake news’ stunt (VIDEOS)

19 Mar, 2020 13:06
Get short URL
Hedge fund guy in hot water after licking finger & wiping Hong Kong metro handrail in ill-conceived ‘fake news’ stunt (VIDEOS)
© Twitter / cjayc / @cjaychau2
An alleged failed attempt at satire has landed a Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager in hot water after a video showing him appearing to lick his finger and wipe it on a handrail went viral.

Professional hedge fund manager and apparent part-time comedian, Joel Werner, claims the stunt was intended to draw attention to the scourge of fake news.

In the video, which has been spread far and wide across social media, Werner can be seen sucking and licking his finger before wiping it on the Hong Kong metro handrail. The original video was sent to a WhatsApp group but was apparently shared and quickly went viral.

After witnessing the backlash online, Werner, a chief investment officer at Solitude Capital Management, claims he called the police to explain himself but apparently, “They could not care less.” He also claims he did not actually put his fingers in his mouth while he also points to a second video which shows Werner apparently disinfecting the handrail.

“I’m terrified. It’s been spread all over,” the 43-year-old Hong Kong resident said. “I manage other people’s money. How embarrassing is this?”

I feel like a victim of a crime. It’s very upsetting.

The MTR Corporation, which runs the Hong Kong metro system has reportedly filed a police complaint. “We strongly condemn such a behaviour which blatantly disregarded public hygiene,” it said in a statement. 

Also on rt.com TikTok user kicks off stomach-churning ‘coronavirus challenge’ by LICKING toilet seat on plane in new low for Covid-19 hype

Werner claims he decided to pull the prank after seeing a video which went viral on Chinese social media purporting to show an American soldier spreading the virus on a subway car in Wuhan, at the heart of a popular conspiracy theory doing the rounds on social media. He later issued a public apology but the damage to his reputation, and that of his company has already been done.

Hong Kong has 192 confirmed cases of coronavirus but just four deaths.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies