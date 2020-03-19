A drone’s best friend: Pet lover finds ingenious solution to coronavirus lockdown (VIDEO)
After the unfortunate news that the first dog diagnosed with coronavirus infection died in Hong Kong Wednesday, pet owners are more worried than ever. But, it’s a dog’s life after all, and man’s best friend needs their exercise.
Шёл шестой день карантина pic.twitter.com/fsZynTGFq8— Гуго Карлович ™ (@JoN_TM) March 19, 2020
One Twitter user shared an ingenious compromise which limits human exposure to the outside, fulfilling their civic duty, while also allowing their four-legged pal to stretch their paws and get some much-needed fresh air, all thanks to a small drone.
Alas, other hardworking doggos have not been so fortunate but are quickly gaining fame online as self-isolation apparently inspires creativity like never before.
