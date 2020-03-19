Australia, New Zealand ban non-residents from entering starting March 20 over coronavirus fears

Australia has become one of the latest countries to close its border to non-residents in an attempt to stem the coronavirus outbreak. A similar move was also announced by their neighbors in New Zealand.

Australian PM, Scott Morrison, announced the entry ban on Thursday. Those, who were able to enter the country before the borders closed, were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

As of Wednesday, there 450 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Australia, with the number jumping by around 100 over the last week.

New Zealand also went on lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Non-residents have been barred from the island country, while citizens will still be able to return. Exceptions will also be made for key medical professionals. Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said that the tough measure was a response to tourists coming to the country and refusing to self-isolate.

"We need to continue to make further decisions and further restrictions," she said. So far there were 20 confirmed cases in New Zealand.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!