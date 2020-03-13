 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australia’s home affairs minister tests positive for coronavirus

13 Mar, 2020 06:59
Australia's Home Minister Peter Dutton ©  AFP
Australia’s minister for home affairs, Peter Dutton, has announced that he has contracted coronavirus. The senior Australian official said that he has been hospitalized.

In a statement posted to his official Twitter page, Dutton explained that he was tested for COVID-19 after waking up with a “temperature and sore throat.”

Dutton was hospitalized after the test returned positive. The minister said that he “feels fine” and will provide updates as they become available.

The news comes a day after American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson disclosed that they caught the illness while working on a film in Australia.

Australia will ban all public gatherings of more than 500 people starting on Monday, as the government attempts to stop toe spread of the highly contagious disease.

