Europe surges past Asia with Covid-19 death toll of 3,421 - AFP

Europe has now suffered more deaths from coronavirus than the whole of Asia, according to a new AFP tally, signalling that the pandemic could be spiralling out of control in the West as China finally manages to contain the virus.

Confirmed deaths in Europe reached at least 3,421 on Wednesday, AFP reported, passing the 3,384 documented fatalities in Asia.

The worrying benchmark comes as Johns Hopkins University disclosed that there are 200,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The number of confirmed infections has doubled globally in just 12 days.

The disease has been particularly deadly in Italy, which has the world’s second-highest number of diagnosed cases. The country has more than 30,000 known infections and more than 2,500 deaths.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is considering extending a countrywide lockdown beyond April 3, local media reported, as the government scrambles to stop the spread of the deadly illness.

