 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Europe surges past Asia with Covid-19 death toll of 3,421 - AFP

18 Mar, 2020 12:01
Get short URL
Europe surges past Asia with Covid-19 death toll of 3,421 - AFP
A coronavirus patient arrives on a stretcher at the Columbus Covid Hospital in Rome, Italy, March 16, 2020 ©  REUTERS / Policlinico Gemelli
Europe has now suffered more deaths from coronavirus than the whole of Asia, according to a new AFP tally, signalling that the pandemic could be spiralling out of control in the West as China finally manages to contain the virus.

Confirmed deaths in Europe reached at least 3,421 on Wednesday, AFP reported, passing the 3,384 documented fatalities in Asia.

The worrying benchmark comes as Johns Hopkins University disclosed that there are 200,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The number of confirmed infections has doubled globally in just 12 days.

The disease has been particularly deadly in Italy, which has the world’s second-highest number of diagnosed cases. The country has more than 30,000 known infections and more than 2,500 deaths.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is considering extending a countrywide lockdown beyond April 3, local media reported, as the government scrambles to stop the spread of the deadly illness.

Also on rt.com Keeping the faith: How religions are coping with coronavirus

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies