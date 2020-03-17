 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU leaders agree to close external borders to limit coronavirus spreading - President of EU commission
17 Mar, 2020 19:28
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium, March 16, 2020. ©  Reuters/Johanna Geron
President of the European Council Charles Michel has announced EU's external borders will be closed for 30 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It's up to member states to implement the ban.

"The EU and its member states will do whatever it takes to address the current challenges," Michel announced. 

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made the recommendation for the ban on Monday.“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus," she said. She noted that the idea got overwhelming support and the countries would work on how to implement the ban individually.

Travel within the European Union's 27 states will still be allowed, according to the new restriction. Repatriation will be arranged for citizens of member countries, said Michel.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

