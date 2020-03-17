EU leaders agree to close external borders to limit coronavirus spreading - President of EU commission

President of the European Council Charles Michel has announced EU's external borders will be closed for 30 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It's up to member states to implement the ban.

"The EU and its member states will do whatever it takes to address the current challenges," Michel announced.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made the recommendation for the ban on Monday.“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus," she said. She noted that the idea got overwhelming support and the countries would work on how to implement the ban individually.

Travel within the European Union's 27 states will still be allowed, according to the new restriction. Repatriation will be arranged for citizens of member countries, said Michel.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW