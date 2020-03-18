 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Confirmed cases of new coronavirus top 200,000 worldwide – Johns Hopkins University

18 Mar, 2020 11:44
Get short URL
Confirmed cases of new coronavirus top 200,000 worldwide – Johns Hopkins University
A young woman wearing a respirator walks across an empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. © Global Look Press / Roman Vondrous/CTK
The coronavirus reached a new milestone today, passing 200,000 cases worldwide, fresh estimations say. The number of confirmed infections has doubled globally in just 12 days.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Tracker, an academic web-based map, the threshold was passed on Wednesday.

At least 7,954 people have died from Covid-19 globally, the university also reports, while the World Health Organization (WHO) lists the figure at 7,529, and says the virus has affected at least 150 countries now.

Also on rt.com Europe surges past Asia with Covid-19 death toll of 3,421 - AFP

As the virus keeps gaining ground across the globe, Europe has suffered more deaths from Covid-19 than the whole of Asia, AFP reports.

The coronavirus, which emerged in Hubei province, China late last year, has been largely contained there after harsh measures were taken by Beijing to stop the spread.

Meanwhile, Europe has recently been declared the epicenter of the epidemic by the WHO, with Italy, Spain, and Germany among the most affected nations.

Italy alone now has over 2,500 recorded deaths from coronavirus, while Spain says over 550 of its citizens have died.

The pandemic is also taking a toll on people across the Atlantic, with the US reporting the virus has spread to all 50 states, with the total number of confirmed cases reaching over 6,000 with dozens of deaths.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies