 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Shoot us! Kill us!’: Delhi airport chaos VIDEO is fake news say authorities

18 Mar, 2020 11:56
Get short URL
‘Shoot us! Kill us!’: Delhi airport chaos VIDEO is fake news say authorities
Screenshot from WhatsApp
A video which has swept across Indian social media, depicting visibly distraught passengers pleading with airport police to “shoot them,” is both old and not what it claims to be as fake news exacerbates coronavirus anxiety.

The footage began circulating on WhatsApp across India on Wednesday, purporting to show harrowing scenes of beleaguered passengers screaming “Shoot us!” and “kill us!” at authorities as they were trapped in the airport.

The viral WhatsApp message, which has also spread online, is typically accompanied by text such as the following: 

“Big Chaos at New Delhi International airport T3 today morning. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit the airport. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them or shoot them. This is just unbelievable.”

The fake news even reached the lofty heights of Bollywood as actress Soni Razden shared the video out of apparent concern for her fellow Indian citizens, before deleting the tweet and apologizing.

As it turns out, there was a crowd at the airport on Monday but no passports were seized; the passengers in question were complaining about additional coronavirus checks which were arranged in a separate zone inside the airport for passengers arriving from a specific list of countries.

Also on rt.com Modi’s disease diplomacy shows India’s growing soft power, as he shapes global coalition against coronavirus

The hysteria witnessed in the video was reportedly from passengers who did not wish to be screened, but who did not have their passports taken (only the Indian Passport Authority has the powers to impound passports, police may only seize them briefly for inspection, according to Section 102 of the Code of Criminal procedure).

Delhi airport posted a notice on social media on Tuesday informing passengers about which destination countries would be subjected to additional screening.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted that the Delhi government had put aside 182 rooms in three hotels near the airport for those under mandatory quarantine, a far cry from the alleged false imprisonment and persecution of the fake news narrative on social media.

So far, India has only three confirmed deaths due to coronavirus infection, with 142 confirmed cases.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies