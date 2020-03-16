India closes Taj Mahal, other monuments over coronavirus til end of month

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2020 17:32
© Reuters / Andrew Kelly
India has closed the iconic Taj Mahal and other monuments to visitors, citing the coronavirus epidemic. The cultural sites will remain closed until the end of the month, the Culture Ministry announced.

The ministry declared all 3,691 monuments and sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India would remain shuttered until March 31 following a high-level Group of Ministers meeting devoted to Covid-19 on Monday.

Four new cases of the virus were announced on Monday, bringing the total for India to 114, with two deaths, three patients treated, and 10 discharged.

