Rockets hit Iraqi base where US & British soldiers were killed by similar attack this week
Rockets hit Iraqi base where US & British soldiers were killed by similar attack this week - reports

14 Mar, 2020 08:40
An Iraqi base hosting foreign military service members has been hit by a barrage of rockets on Saturday, Iraqi officials said. A similar attack on Wednesday killed three people, including two Americans.

A dozen rockets hit Camp Taji north of capital Baghdad, Stars and Stripes reported citing Iraqi officials. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Unconfirmed reports on Iraqi social media said as many as 20 Katyusha rockets have been fired at the base.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

