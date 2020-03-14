Rockets hit Iraqi base where US & British soldiers were killed by similar attack this week - reports

An Iraqi base hosting foreign military service members has been hit by a barrage of rockets on Saturday, Iraqi officials said. A similar attack on Wednesday killed three people, including two Americans.

A dozen rockets hit Camp Taji north of capital Baghdad, Stars and Stripes reported citing Iraqi officials. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Unconfirmed reports on Iraqi social media said as many as 20 Katyusha rockets have been fired at the base.

#BREAKINGMarch 14 - Taji, north Baghdad, #IraqCamp Taji comes under new attack of up to ten mortars/rockets. Coalition forces are housed in this site.A similar attack earlier this week left two Americans & a Brit killed, prompting U.S. airstrikes against #Iran-backed militias. pic.twitter.com/HbyRJxMr5j — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) March 14, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW