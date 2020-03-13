Baghdad summons US & British envoys after condemning their strikes on Iraqi targets as ‘violation of sovereignty’

Iraq’s military has denounced American airstrikes on several targets inside the country that allegedly killed 3 Iraqi soldiers. Baghdad has also summoned US and British envoys to answer for the attacks.

The Iraqi foreign ministry said Friday that it had demanded an audience with the US and British ambassadors over the incident, which Iraq says killed six people and wounded twelve.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement issued on the same day that the strikes had been carried out using a “false pretext” and would lead to “escalation” rather than helping to bring stability to the war-torn country.

This action is against the will of the Iraqi state and a violation of its sovereignty, it strengthens outlaws.

The strongly-worded statement added that no party has the right to “substitute itself for the state.”

The Pentagon claimed that it targeted “Iran-backed” militias in Iraq in retaliation for a deadly attack on Camp Taji near Baghdad. A total of 18 rockets struck the base on Wednesday, killing two US troops and one member of the UK Royal Army Medical Corps.

The Iraqi military statement said that three soldiers, two policemen and one civilian were killed in the so-called retaliatory US strikes. Baghdad claims that no paramilitary fighters died in the attack.

