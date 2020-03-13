Friday the 13th strikes as Snapchat down across Europe and eastern US

Hundreds of users on both sides of the Atlantic are reporting that popular multimedia messaging app Snapchat has stopped working, with snapchatters unable to send and receive messages or update their feeds.

According to crowdsourcing outage tracker DownDetector.com, the outages began shortly after 2:30pm GMT (9:30am ET). Within a matter of minutes the number of reports spiked to over 500.

The areas worst affected appear to be north-western Europe and the UK, and the area surrounding New York City.

Irate users took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the second outage on the app in as many days.

“Snapchat down again...Lol this world is turning to a mid-life crisis it's the least you could do,” wrote one exasperated snapchatter.

“How is @Snapchat having issues for 2+ days?? Fix up,” wrote another, on DownDetector’s website.

Amid a deluge of complaints on the company’s Twitter feed, only a copy-and-paste response would suffice for now, with no explanation given as to why the app was failing.

“Hello! Thanks for letting us know, we’re looking into this,” the company tweeted at several users.

