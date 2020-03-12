 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Galactic epidemic: Russia & Europe put the brakes on joint Mars mission due to coronavirus

12 Mar, 2020 12:09
ExoMars landing module © REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach; ©REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
The global impact of coronavirus has now affected mankind’s space ambitions, after it was announced that a joint program between Russia and the European Space Agency to send a probe to Mars has been postponed.

The ExoMars mission, which was designed to determine if there had ever been life on the Red Planet, was set to launch this summer. Preparations for the ambitious project have been put on hold, however — due at least in part to the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which already has been dubbed a pandemic.

The launch has now been pushed back to 2022. According to the European and Russian space agencies, the COVID-19 epidemic has “compromised” the final phase of the project.

Roscosmos director general Dmitry Rogozin said that the decision to postpone the launch was “difficult” but necessary. The coronavirus has created “an epidemiological situation in Europe which left our experts practically no possibility to proceed with travels to partner industries,” he explained.

The virus, which began in Wuhan, China, more than two months ago, has begun to paralyze much of Europe. In Italy, the hardest hit nation in the Europe, government has ordered all non-essential businesses and services to suspend operations, essentially imposing a country-wide lock-down.

