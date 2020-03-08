 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Death on the Nile: Iconic pyramid in Giza becomes scene of SUICIDE after Egyptian man jumps

8 Mar, 2020 09:24
FILE PHOTO. The Great Sphinx of Giza and the Pyramid of Khafre. ©Fabian von Poser / Global Look Press
An Egyptian man has reportedly committed suicide by falling from one of world’s most iconic tourist attractions, the Pyramid of Khafre in Giza.

The incident happened on Sunday morning and is being investigated by police, local media reported citing a statement from the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry. It was not immediately clear why he chose to use the historical structure in ending his life.

The Pyramid of Khafre is the second-tallest and second-largest of the ancient Egyptian mega-tombs in Giza. It served as the burial place of the Fourth-Dynasty pharaoh Khafre. Measuring over 136m, just a few meters smaller than the Great Pyramid of Cheops, it’s distinguished by the casing stones covering its top, which differ in color from the core of the structure.

