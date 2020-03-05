 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Home security cameras catch MASSIVE FIREBALL light up Netherlands sky

5 Mar, 2020 13:32
The meteorite lit up the sky when it entered the Earth's atmosphere. © Twitter / Amrutnag
A stunning meteorite that rained down on northwestern Europe this week was caught in the act by a range of home security cameras dotted around the Netherlands.

The scorching space material could be seen bursting into flames as it entered Earth’s atmosphere, prompting a flood of reports about the extraterrestrial activity to the Royal Dutch Society of Weather and Astronomy.

Home security cameras conveniently captured the impressive fireball and social media users shared the fiery action online.

The society confirmed that the fireball was caused by a meteorite but was unable to say whether any debris from the space visitor would be discovered. 

It calculated that the material likely crashed to Earth in Germany in the area north of the Ruhr, between Bocholt and Duisburg.

