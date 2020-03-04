 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Fistfight breaks out in Turkish parliament after lawmaker lashes out at Erdogan over Idlib soldier deaths

4 Mar, 2020 19:02
File photo © REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey’s parliament descended into a chaotic fistfight after an opposition lawmaker accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of disrespecting Turkish soldiers killed recently in Idlib, Syria.

During a closed session about the country’s operations in Idlib, opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) member Engin Ozkoc said Erdogan disrespected the dead troops and had also acted irresponsibly by sending them into conflict without air cover. 

The accusations quickly escalated into a huge brawl inside the chamber between government and opposition politicians, with punches thrown and lawmakers slapping and kicking each other.

Last week, more than 30 Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib after Ankara sent thousands of troops into the Syrian province in a major escalation of hostilities between it and Damascus.

Ozkoc also posted a series of tweets doubling down on his accusations about Erdogan and the country’s Idlib offensive. 

Commenting on the affray, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Mustafa Şentop told reporters that “insults have no place under the roof of the Parliament.” He added that an investigation has been launched by Ankara’s chief prosecutor’s office into the insults leveled at Erdogan.

