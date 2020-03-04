European Defence Agency CANCELS all meetings as first EU official tests positive for coronavirus in Brussels – reports

The first EU official working at the bloc’s Brussels administrative headquarters has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson has confirmed.

"We have confirmation of the case," spokesperson Dana Spinant said, adding that reports about a male official working at the European Defence Agency contracting the virus were true, and that he had recently returned from a trip to Italy.

The European Defence Agency (EDA) has reportedly canceled all meetings to be held at its premises until March 13 as a precaution. The agency has also called off external meetings until mid-March.

Also on rt.com French cycling manager threatens HUNGER STRIKE over UAE quarantine after 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed, including 2 Russians

The supposedly senior EDA official who contacted the coronavirus reportedly met with a group of approximately 30 officials from other EU institutions last week.

The official began feeling unwell on Saturday, February 29th, and subsequent tests confirmed that he had indeed been infected with the coronavirus, the EURACTIV media network reports.

Meanwhile, a member of military staff with European External Action Service (EEAS) who attended the same meeting has begun showing symptoms and is awaiting their test results.

An EEAS source confirmed that attendees from the meeting have held several meetings or traveled out of the country since the possible infectious meeting.

Also on rt.com Coronavirus has affected almost all Iranian provinces, President Rouhani says

Belgian health authorities confirmed a total of five new infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number in the country to 15. However, it has yet to be confirmed if this EU official ranks among them.

All five had recently returned from Italy, according to the FPS Sante public health service. Two cases were residents of Flanders, two from Wallonia and one from Brussels, all presenting with "moderate" symptoms.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!