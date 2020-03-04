Coronavirus has affected almost all Iranian provinces, President Rouhani says

An outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. His statement was published on the official presidency website.

“This disease is a widespread disease,” he said. “It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it’s a global disease.”

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi was quoted on Tuesday as saying that 2,336 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Iran. “Based on the latest statistics that have been compiled, there have been an additional 835 definite new infections. Unfortunately we have 11 new deaths,” he told state TV.

“With these numbers the definite number of new infections is 2,336 and the definite number of deaths has reached 77,” Raisi added.

