Idlib escalation: Turkey confirms it has downed Syrian fighter jet

A Syrian warplane has been shot down over Idlib by Turkey while carrying out anti-terrorism operations, according to Syrian state media. The incident comes amid a growing conflict between Syrian and Turkish forces in the region.

Turkey’s defense ministry said in a tweet that its forces shot down a Syrian L-39 warplane. According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the jet was targeted while carrying out anti-terrorism operations in the area. Also on rt.com Soldier & equipment losses for Syrian Army are just the beginning – Erdogan DETAILS TO FOLLOW