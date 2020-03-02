 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Soldier and equipment losses of Syrian government forces caused by Turkish and rebel attacks are just the beginning – Erdogan

2 Mar, 2020 11:21
Members of Syria's opposition "National Liberation Front" fire heavy artillery guns at government forces in the village of Talhiyeh near the town Taftanaz in northeastern Idlib province, from another position on February 28, 2020. © AFP / Abdulwajed HAJ ESTEIFI
The Syrian Army has allegedly lost over 2,500 troops as well as dozens of tanks and armored vehicles in numerous Turkish strikes, but this is “just the beginning,” as Turkey hasn’t yet shown its “true strength,” Erdogan warned.

“We are just beginning to show our true strength to those who see our sensitivity as [the unwillingness] to shed blood, to hurt or [make someone] suffer, or as weakness and timidity,” the Turkish president told members of his AK Party on Monday. “The human and equipment losses of the [Syrian] regime are just the beginning,” Erdogan said.

Also on rt.com ‘Get out of the way, let us deal with Assad regime’, Erdogan says he told Putin regarding Idlib, Syria

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

