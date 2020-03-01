Turkish military shoots down 2 Syrian jets, crew parachuted to safety – state media

Turkey has shot down two Syrian warplanes in Idlib as part of its offensive in the area, the country’s media says. The Syrian Army reportedly destroyed a Turkish drone on the same day.

Citing a correspondent, state-run Syrian news agency SANA said that Turkish forces struck two Syrian planes in Idlib on Sunday, with their crews ejecting and parachuting to safety.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed it shot down two Syrian Su-24 bombers after one of its combat drones was destroyed by Syrian air defenses.

SANA posted a video of a Turkish UAV «»brought down near the town of Saraqib, east of Idlib.

A military source told the outlet that the Syrian Army closed the airspace in the northwestern part of the country, including Idlib Province, and that any aircraft entering Syrian skies will be considered a hostile target.

Ankara launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib on Sunday, describing its task as “self-defense” against the attacks by Syrian government troops on Turkish soldiers maintaining outposts in the area.

Tensions in Idlib flared-up again this week after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in a Syrian airstrike. Russia said it happened because the Turkish personnel were present alongside terrorist units being bombed by Damascus, and Ankara had failed to properly notify Moscow about its troop movements.

Also on rt.com ‘Get out of the way, let us deal with Assad regime’, Erdogan says he told Putin regarding Idlib, Syria

Idlib is the last-remaining stronghold of anti-government forces in Syria, with many belonging to jihadist groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of Al-Qaeda. Ankara has long promised to separate the moderate groups it backs from the more radical elements, but Russia insists it has failed to do so.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!