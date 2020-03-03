‘Hegemonic bullying’: Beijing says US restrictions on Chinese journalists stem from ‘Cold War mindset’, warns of retaliation

Beijing has strongly condemned Washington’s decision to take measures against Chinese journalists working in the country, and has hinted that it will take reciprocal steps against American media.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that new restrictions placed on Chinese state media working in the US reflected a “Cold War mindset” and will have a serious negative impact on bilateral relations.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian argued that the move reveals “the hypocrisy of the United States' so-called freedom of the press as blatant double standard and hegemonic bullying.”

The US State Department announced on Monday that it is limiting the number of journalists legally permitted to work in the US offices of Beijing’s top media outlets, branded as “foreign missions” last month.

Also on rt.com US to cut number of Chinese state media journalists allowed to work in country & limit duration of stay

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing reserves the right to take retaliatory measures.

Last month, Beijing expelled three Wall Street Journal employees, after their newspaper labeled China as the “real sick man of Asia” – a description that hit a nerve with Beijing as it scrambles to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!