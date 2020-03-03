New Delhi summons Iranian envoy after FM Zarif condemns ‘wave of organized violence’ against Indian Muslims – reports

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has reportedly summoned Tehran’s ambassador to protest allegations by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif that Indian Muslims are facing persecution in their homeland.

New Delhi told Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni on Tuesday that Zarif’s comments were “totally uncalled for and unacceptable,” according to local media, citing people familiar with the matter. Iran was also reportedly instructed to steer clear of “matters internal to India.”

In a tweet posted on Monday, Zarif expressed concern over “organized violence against Indian Muslims.” He urged the Indian government to take action in order to “not let senseless thuggery prevail.”

Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail.Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 2, 2020

Zarif’s comments come as dozens of people in Delhi have been killed in clashes between supporters and opponents of India’s new citizenship law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The legislation fast-tracks citizenship for six religious minorities from three neighboring Muslim-majority nations.

Adopted in December last year, CAA sparked outrage among India’s Muslims and became a matter for massive protests across the country. Critics deemed the law discriminatory and contrary to India’s secular values.

New Delhi says CAA is humanitarian gesture aimed at aiding persecuted religious minorities. The government also argues the law is not discriminatory for anyone, as Muslims can still apply for Indian citizenship by other means.

