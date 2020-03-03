 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Delhi summons Iranian envoy after FM Zarif condemns ‘wave of organized violence’ against Indian Muslims – reports

3 Mar, 2020 07:16
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Alasdair Pal
India’s Ministry of External Affairs has reportedly summoned Tehran’s ambassador to protest allegations by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif that Indian Muslims are facing persecution in their homeland.

New Delhi told Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni on Tuesday that Zarif’s comments were “totally uncalled for and unacceptable,” according to local media, citing people familiar with the matter. Iran was also reportedly instructed to steer clear of “matters internal to India.”

In a tweet posted on Monday, Zarif expressed concern over “organized violence against Indian Muslims.” He urged the Indian government to take action in order to “not let senseless thuggery prevail.”

Zarif’s comments come as dozens of people in Delhi have been killed in clashes between supporters and opponents of India’s new citizenship law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The legislation fast-tracks citizenship for six religious minorities from three neighboring Muslim-majority nations.

Adopted in December last year, CAA sparked outrage among India’s Muslims and became a matter for massive protests across the country. Critics deemed the law discriminatory and contrary to India’s secular values.

New Delhi says CAA is humanitarian gesture aimed at aiding persecuted religious minorities. The government also argues the law is not discriminatory for anyone, as Muslims can still apply for Indian citizenship by other means.

