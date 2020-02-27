 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Factually inaccurate & misleading’: India blasts US watchdog for ‘politicizing’ Delhi clashes over citizenship law

27 Feb, 2020 07:21
Get short URL
‘Factually inaccurate & misleading’: India blasts US watchdog for ‘politicizing’ Delhi clashes over citizenship law
Security personnel patrol past burnt-out and damaged residential premises following clashes in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. © Sajjad Hussain / AFP
The Indian government has slammed a US state-run religious freedom watchdog for making an "irresponsible" statement about violence which erupted in Delhi amid protests over the citizenship law.

The comments made by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCRIF) about the recent Delhi clashes were "factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicizing the issue," India's Ministry of External Affairs stated on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar noted that police are "working to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy." He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to everyone to maintain "peace and brotherhood."

Kumar urged people to ensure that "irresponsible comments are not made at this sensitive time."

The USCRIF had earlier expressed "grave concern" over the deadly violence breaking out in India's capital between opponents and supporters of the citizenship law passed last year. USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava demanded that India ensures the safety of all citizens, while citing reports that police did not intervene to stop attacks against Muslims. 

Also on rt.com Sanders draws mixed reaction after branding Delhi unrest ‘anti-Muslim mob violence’ in attempted dig at Trump

Bhargava also spoke about "efforts within India to target and potentially disenfranchise Muslims across the country."

At least 30 people were killed and more than 250 injured during unrest in Delhi in recent days. The violence came on the heels of the protests against the law that simplifies getting citizenship for several religious groups coming from Muslim-majority countries, but does not do the same for Muslims living in India.

Indian officials have been arguing that the law is a purely humanitarian action and is not discriminatory against Muslims who can still acquire citizenship through usual procedures.

Also on rt.com At least 30 killed, 250+ wounded in Delhi riots over citizenship law as UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies