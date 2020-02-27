 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 30 killed, 250+ wounded in Delhi riots over citizenship law as UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’

27 Feb, 2020 05:27
Get short URL
At least 30 killed, 250+ wounded in Delhi riots over citizenship law as UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’
Men ride a motorcycle past security forces patrolling a street in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. ©  Reuters / Adnan Abidi
Violent unrest in India’s capital has left at least 30 people dead, with more than 250 injured. After days of intense clashes between rival protesters over a citizenship law, the city has returned to relative calm.

With two more people succumbing to serious injuries sustained during the riots, the death toll reached at least 30 early on Thursday morning, Sunil Kumar Gautam, superintendent of the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, told ANI.

While Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal previously called for the army to be deployed to the city to put down the unrest, so far only police have intervened, equipped with batons, tear gas, water cannon and even drones in some cases. With police making more than 100 arrests in connection to the riots and continuing patrols across New Delhi, the violence – which gripped the capital for three days – has largely come to an end.

Also on rt.com Sanders draws mixed reaction after branding Delhi unrest ‘anti-Muslim mob violence’ in attempted dig at Trump

The UN, meanwhile, has called on all parties to avoid further escalation. A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “maximum restraint” and for “violence to be avoided,” noting that the UN chief was saddened by reports of lost lives.

The Delhi riots have grabbed headlines in Pakistan, too. Pakistani PM Imran Khan responded to the news by blaming the spike in violence on “the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology,” referring to a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now,” Khan said, adding that any non-Muslim minorities targeted in Pakistan would be dealt with “strictly.”

Also on rt.com Pakistan PM Khan calls on world to stop 'Nazi-inspired ideology' in India amid Kashmir & Citizenship Act unrest

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies