Pakistan PM Khan calls on world to stop 'Nazi-inspired ideology' in India amid Kashmir & Citizenship Act unrest

India has embraced racist beliefs tantamount to the views espoused by Nazi Germany, and the world must take action to stop the country's Muslim minority from being 'targeted,' Pakistan's Imran Khan has argued.

The Pakistani prime minister made the comments while tweeting about ongoing violence in Delhi between supporters and opponents of India's new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The unrest has caused the deaths of at least 20 people as of Wednesday.

"Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people," Khan wrote, referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu nationalist movement. "Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed."

As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last yr, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. IOJK was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

In follow-up posts, the Pakistani leader said he had warned that India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status would lead to greater religion-fueled bloodshed in the region.

"Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now," said Khan.

He ended his incendiary remarks by warning his countrymen that any non-Muslims targeted in Pakistan would be dealt with "strictly," stressing that religious minorities are "equal citizens."

India's CAA provides fast-track citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighboring Muslim-majority states. New Delhi has argued that the legislation provides much-needed humanitarian relief to religious minorities, but critics claim the law is discriminatory. The bill has led to protests across the country, in some instances resulting in deadly riots.

In a speech outlining the motivations behind the law, Modi said that it was India's "responsibility to give refuge to those people who have been oppressed due to their faith." He said that the law was a way to provide a new life for those who have faced "historical injustice."

The Indian prime minister has repeatedly accused opposition parties of spreading rumors about the CAA in an attempt to divide the country. He also suggested that opponents of the legislation have turned a blind eye to the "atrocities" faced by religious minorities in Pakistan.

New Delhi also dismissed criticism of its decision to revoke Kashmir's special status in November, insisting that the move was necessary to crack down on terrorism and ensure human rights. Islamabad had repeatedly lashed out at India for its policies in Kashmir, and the more recent adoption of the CAA. However, commentators have noted that, unlike Islamic Pakistan, India is a secular country with no state religion.

Pakistan has struggled with its own sectarian violence in recent months. In January, a violent altercation occurred at a Sikh holy site in Pakistan, raising concerns about the security and welfare of members of the Sikh community, as well as pilgrims, in the country.

The nation has also faced international criticism for its draconian blasphemy laws. The acquittal in 2018 of a Christian woman facing execution for blasphemy triggered nationwide protests, with one hardline Islamist party calling for the death of the judges who cleared her of wrongdoing. In a similar case, a blasphemy charge against a Hindu veterinarian in Pakistan's Sindh province caused an anti-Hindu riot.

