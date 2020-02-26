 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 20 killed in Delhi violence as authorities deploy DRONES to monitor ongoing unrest (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

26 Feb, 2020 08:51
Get short URL
At least 20 killed in Delhi violence as authorities deploy DRONES to monitor ongoing unrest (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
Paramilitary troops patrol in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020 ©  REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian law enforcement are using drones to identify rioters involved in ongoing violence that has rocked Delhi, killing at least 20 people, according to media reports.

An estimated 20 people have been killed so far in clashes between supporters and opponents of India's controversial citizenship law – the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Indian media reported, citing health officials. The violence, now in its third day, began on Monday as US President Donald Trump headed to the Indian capital to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Modi called for his "brothers and sisters in Delhi" to end the unrest, noting that efforts are being made to restore "calm and normalcy" in the capital.

Police have deployed small drones in the area in an effort to better monitor areas of northeast Delhi still experiencing violence. A video posted to social media purportedly shows law enforcement officers using remote controls to pilot the small aerial vehicles.

India's CAA fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighboring Muslim-majority nations. New Delhi has defended the law as a necessary humanitarian gesture aimed at aiding persecuted religious minorities. Critics claim the legislation is discriminatory. Anger over the new law has sparked demonstrations across the country – some of them leading to violence.

The Indian government has deployed a small army of riot police and security forces to contain the unrest. Photographs show a variety of security personnel assembling in the city's streets.

A number of Indian police have been killed or wounded in the skirmishes, according to local media. ANI reported on Wednesday that the body of an Intelligence Bureau Officer was found in the area.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies