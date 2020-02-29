 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Give it a boarding pass too!’ Stowaway pigeon creates ruckus inside Indian airliner, delays takeoff for 30 minutes (VIDEO)

29 Feb, 2020 09:10
‘Give it a boarding pass too!’ Stowaway pigeon creates ruckus inside Indian airliner, delays takeoff for 30 minutes (VIDEO)
An Indian passenger flight was delayed for half an hour as amazed passengers and crew struggled to catch a bird that was spotted flapping its wings inside the plane shortly before takeoff.

Videos filmed inside the plane show the bird flying up and down the aisle aboard the GoAir domestic flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur. One passenger tried to catch the pigeon with his hands, while others were said to have joked that the bird should be given a boarding pass like everyone else.

The pigeon was spotted shortly before takeoff, and it is not clear how it entered the aircraft. Some reports indicate that there were two birds that escaped from a hand luggage compartment.

Eventually, the crew managed to drive the pigeon out, but takeoff was delayed for half an hour.

