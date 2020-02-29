‘Give it a boarding pass too!’ Stowaway pigeon creates ruckus inside Indian airliner, delays takeoff for 30 minutes (VIDEO)

An Indian passenger flight was delayed for half an hour as amazed passengers and crew struggled to catch a bird that was spotted flapping its wings inside the plane shortly before takeoff.

Videos filmed inside the plane show the bird flying up and down the aisle aboard the GoAir domestic flight from Ahmedabad to Jaipur. One passenger tried to catch the pigeon with his hands, while others were said to have joked that the bird should be given a boarding pass like everyone else.

Video of two pigeons found in Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight is going viral @DeccanHeraldpic.twitter.com/ogkhRgMiGP — satish jha. (@satishjha) February 29, 2020

The pigeon was spotted shortly before takeoff, and it is not clear how it entered the aircraft. Some reports indicate that there were two birds that escaped from a hand luggage compartment.

Ek Kabootar Plane Ke Andar! #Ahmedabad Ahmedabad-Jaipur Go- Air flight delayed by 30 minutes after a pigeon flew from the Hand Luggage Storage . pic.twitter.com/7AckGFF4Ol — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) February 29, 2020

Eventually, the crew managed to drive the pigeon out, but takeoff was delayed for half an hour.

