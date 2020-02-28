 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Large blaze erupts near a Paris train station (PHOTO, VIDEO)
HomeWorld News

‘Kid looks traumatized’: Viral TikTok video showing drag queen dancing for little girl enrages Twitter

28 Feb, 2020 17:04
Get short URL
‘Kid looks traumatized’: Viral TikTok video showing drag queen dancing for little girl enrages Twitter
Screenshot © Tik Tok / ameliamarino89
An unsettling TikTok video, showing a drag queen dancing provocatively for a young child while adults cheer and laugh, has sparked outrage online, with many wondering how exactly the odd situation materialized.

The video shows the dancer, who is wearing a tight top with hot pants and high-heels, on the floor crawling toward the girl, who appears to be about five or six years old. She then walks away and returns to the girl, shaking her hips before bending down, embracing the child and kissing her cheek.

The 28-second long clip went viral on Friday, although it’s unclear when or where it was recorded. A caption on the video explains that the “sweet little girl asked her mom to get a better view” of the drag queen.

If reaction on Twitter was any indication, most people were not as heartened by the charade – particularly since the child looks quite uncomfortable with the whole scenario.

“Even the kid knows it’s messed up,” one tweeter wrote, posting a screenshot of the girl’s uneasy looking face.

“That poor kid looks traumatized. What is wrong with the so-called adults in this video?” another added. One pointed out that the girl “appears to be the only child in the entire room,” making the situation seem even more odd. 

Others went so far as to say the incident was like "sexual indoctrination" and"child abuse."

Also on rt.com The left’s insistence on pushing drag culture on children will only create resentment towards queers

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies