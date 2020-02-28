 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

NATO offers Turkey condolences & solidarity, but no additional military aid amid Idlib crisis

28 Feb, 2020 12:20
Get short URL
NATO offers Turkey condolences & solidarity, but no additional military aid amid Idlib crisis
FILE PHOTO. Turkish soldiers stand on top of tanks near the Turkish-Syrian border. ©REUTERS / Murad Sezer
On a request from Ankara, NATO members held consultations on the situation in Idlib, Syria, where 33 Turkish soldiers have been killed. But the alliance failed to pledge additional military aid to its member.

The Allies offered “their deepest condolences” to Turkey and expressed solidarity, but stopped short from taking any more practical measures after the Friday emergency meeting. Other members of the bloc are already supporting Turkey, “including by augmenting its air defenses, which helps Turkey against the threat of missile attacks from Syria” and conducting patrols of AWACS air reconnaissance planes, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

He also used the opportunity to condemn the Syrian government and Russia, blaming them for “indiscriminate air strikes” in Idlib, but failed to mention violence by jihadist groups in the province targeting Syrian troops.

Also on rt.com The threat of a Russia-Turkey-NATO hot war over Idlib is a godsend for US foreign policy

The meeting was called by Ankara after 33 of its soldiers were killed in Idlib in a Syrian airstrike. Moscow said the Turkish troops were mingled with fighters of “terrorist forces,” and that Ankara failed to inform Russia of the presence of its troops in the area.

“Allies will continue to follow developments on the South-eastern border of NATO very closely,” Stoltenberg said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies