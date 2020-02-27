Face off: Fights break out on streets of Japan amid surgical masks shortage (VIDEOS)
Demand for masks has skyrocketed across Japan with shops and pharmacies selling out faster than they can replenish stocks, exacerbating an already tense situation.
When word gets around about a new shipment on its way, queues form almost immediately, as was the case at a Matsumoto Kiyoshi drug store in Yokohama, the city where the Diamond Princess cruise ship was docked in quarantine for two weeks.
#拡散お願いします詳しい詳細は全然分からないけど、とあるマツキヨ？にマスクが少数入荷されたらしくて、最後の数点を巡って取り合いになり、殴ったりと喧嘩に発展してる状況らしいです😷皆さんも気をつけてくださいね、、#コロナウィルス#マスク売り切れ#マスク不足#マツキヨ#拡散希望pic.twitter.com/HPRuQopMHu— あっぷるじゃぱん🍎 (@Apple_JpN__) February 25, 2020
Unfortunately, tensions boiled over and several shoppers engaged in multiple street fights.
Isezakicho has a reputation as a somewhat seedy part of town, with a large number of hostess clubs and bars, however the street violence still came as a shock especially in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
開店前からマスク買うために並んで喧嘩になった人たち、、、コロナ予防のマスクのために人を殴るのはどうなのかと考えてしまいます🤔※店員さんかわいそうなので110番に通報はしましたよ笑 pic.twitter.com/nQwHfiwjdL— ニール@相互フォロー (@tokage_to_kuma) February 25, 2020
The incident sparked accusations of line cutting, price gouging, and even some speculation that those involved were Chinese people looking to sell masks back home at an inflated price.
There are now over 200 reported coronavirus cases across Japan with four deaths recorded so far. It emerged this week that a woman in Osaka was the country’s first reported case of a person being reinfected after being discharged from hospital having appeared to have fully recovered from the illness.Also on rt.com Tokyo no-go: Olympic Games will be CANCELLED if killer coronavirus not brought under control within 3 months
On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for sports and cultural events to be postponed or canceled and he has also asked schools to extend their spring breaks and remain closed throughout March.
