CAA law protest clashes: Delhi violence escalates with 13 dead, over 150 injured

25 Feb, 2020 17:30
© REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
At least 13 people have been killed and 150 injured in sectarian clashes over a new citizenship law in Delhi, India, since intense violence erupted in parts of the capital on Sunday, hospital officials said.

There were reports of stone-throwing by protesters, with some seen bearing metal bars, when fresh skirmishes broke out on Tuesday between people supporting the legislation and those against it. 

Around 3,500 police and paramilitaries have been deployed, according to local authorities, with cops firing tear gas and pellets to disperse crowds of protesters. 

Delhi Police called for calm and posted a message on Twitter appealing to people not to spread rumors online that could incite further violence. 

Public gatherings have been banned in the neighborhoods worst affected by the clashes, while schools in the northeast of Delhi and several metro stations were closed on Tuesday. 

Delhi’s newly re-elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for calm and urging people to resolve problems peacefully, adding, “Violence will not help find a solution.”

The dead include at least one police officer. Firefighters say they have also been subjected to violence while responding to emergency calls, with one of their vehicles burned by protesters on Monday. 

“We have sought police protection as our vehicles are being blocked from entering the affected areas. The situation is very grim,” said Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg.

