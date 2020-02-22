Meteorite illuminates skies over northern Russia with mysterious blue light (VIDEO)
Footage from local internet provider CityLink’s CCTV cameras shows a glowing orb traversing the sky over the town during the night. The celestial object disappeared in a flash of bright blue light over the town of Segezha. It is unclear if it hit the ground or disintegrated in the atmosphere.
Russian scientists say the mysterious orb might have been a meteorite. The deputy head of the Russian association of astronomy and geodesy, Sergey Smirnov, told journalists that the meteorite did not pose a threat to anyone since it most likely disintegrated or burned up in the atmosphere.
