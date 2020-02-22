Meteorite illuminates skies over northern Russia with mysterious blue light (VIDEO)

Residents of a small Russian town in the northern Republic of Karelia marveled at a bright blue sphere lighting up the town with an otherworldly blue light as a meteorite fell in the area.

Footage from local internet provider CityLink’s CCTV cameras shows a glowing orb traversing the sky over the town during the night. The celestial object disappeared in a flash of bright blue light over the town of Segezha. It is unclear if it hit the ground or disintegrated in the atmosphere.

Russian scientists say the mysterious orb might have been a meteorite. The deputy head of the Russian association of astronomy and geodesy, Sergey Smirnov, told journalists that the meteorite did not pose a threat to anyone since it most likely disintegrated or burned up in the atmosphere.

