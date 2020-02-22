 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Meteorite illuminates skies over northern Russia with mysterious blue light (VIDEO)

22 Feb, 2020 17:47
Get short URL
Meteorite illuminates skies over northern Russia with mysterious blue light (VIDEO)
© Ruptly / Ruptly
Residents of a small Russian town in the northern Republic of Karelia marveled at a bright blue sphere lighting up the town with an otherworldly blue light as a meteorite fell in the area.

Footage from local internet provider CityLink’s CCTV cameras shows a glowing orb traversing the sky over the town during the night. The celestial object disappeared in a flash of bright blue light over the town of Segezha. It is unclear if it hit the ground or disintegrated in the atmosphere.

Russian scientists say the mysterious orb might have been a meteorite. The deputy head of the Russian association of astronomy and geodesy, Sergey Smirnov, told journalists that the meteorite did not pose a threat to anyone since it most likely disintegrated or burned up in the atmosphere.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies