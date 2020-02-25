 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Residents clash with police as Greek govt proceeds with construction of new migrant center in Lesbos (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

25 Feb, 2020 07:31
Locals scuffle with riot police in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020 ©  REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Greek police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry residents who attempted to halt the construction of a migrant detention center on the island of Lesbos. The clashes came amid growing anger over Athens’ immigration policy.

Around 500 people attempted to block the unloading of heavy machinery and police reinforcements on the island, which will house a new migrant camp. Locals set fires and brawled with riot cops as police attempted to restore order, according to local media.

Riot police reinforcements arrive on a ferry at Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Photographs taken at the scene show demonstrators armed with large sticks skirmishing with police. Other photos show protesters fleeing as the police fired tear gas.

Locals run amid tear gas smoke at the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Clashes also broke out at the port of Mesto in Chios, where police reinforcements disembarked as they headed to Lesbos. Dramatic video of the fighting shows dozens of protesters hurling objects at the riot police, which used tear gas to scatter the mob.

The proposed migrant center will replace the current camp on the island – a large, open-access facility intended for less than 3,000 people, but which currently houses more than 18,000 migrants. The Greek government is moving forward with plans to build detention facilities on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.

Thousands of migrants are waiting on the islands for their asylum applications to be processed, most of them in overcrowded camps known as reception centers. Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested last week against poor living conditions, and residents of the island took to the streets demanding the reception facilities close, Reuters reported.

Lesbos residents have repeatedly protested against the migrant camp on their island, citing overcrowding and safety concerns. Last month, most stores and public services shut down for a day as part of a protest against the government’s handling of asylum seekers.

