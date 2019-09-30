 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rioting migrants attack firefighters & police as blaze rages in Lesbos refugee camp, 2 killed (VIDEO)

Published time: 30 Sep, 2019 09:32 Edited time: 30 Sep, 2019 10:04
© Reuters / Ihab Abassi
Violence gripped the notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos as rioters trashed fire trucks and clashed with police after a fire broke out. A woman and a child were killed.

The first fire started at around 4:45pm on Sunday, some 400 meters from the refugee center, police said. It happened at an olive grove where a group of migrants were forced to set up camp because there was no room for them inside the main facility.

Once the fire in the grove was put out, another one broke out just 20 minutes later – this time inside the center’s section with two-story container homes where the migrants were living. Simultaneously, hundreds of migrants began rioting. They attacked the firefighters, destroying at least two fire trucks, and trashed the camp’s administrative buildings as well.

The firefighters then fled the scene, along with the camp’s staff. Police arrived, deploying tear gas and stun grenades against the violent migrants. There were not enough officers to quell the riot at first, so additional police units were sent to Lesbos.

© Reuters / Giorgos Moutafis

It is unclear what caused the fires. However, local media reported that some migrants were spotted lighting trash. As for the riot, it is said to have been sparked by the bad living conditions inside the camp.

A woman and a child were killed in the fire. The victims’ charred bodies were found inside container homes. Nine people were treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

