 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Wrong dimensions: Trump misses out on inspecting Taj Mahal graves due to his HEIGHT – report

25 Feb, 2020 05:15
Get short URL
Wrong dimensions: Trump misses out on inspecting Taj Mahal graves due to his HEIGHT – report
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to first lady Melania Trump as they tour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, February 24, 2020 © REUTERS/Al Drago
On a sight-seeing tour during his first trip to India, US President Donald Trump declined to see the original gravesite within the historic Taj Mahal mausoleum, with security staff apparently worried the POTUS wouldn’t fit inside.

“Trump was totally amused by the beauty of Taj Mahal,” Nitin Kumar Singh, the guide who accompanied the presidential couple on their tour of the monument, told IANS.

However, he didn't go to see the original graves of [Mughal ruler] Shahjahan and [his wife] Mumtaz as his security personnel felt that he might get hurt as the way to the original graves is narrow and low in height.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing in at nearly 250 pounds, according to the results of a physical examination released by the White House last year, seeing the original graves very well may have been a tight squeeze for the commander in chief.

Also on rt.com Twitter pokes fun at Trump after 'lying' medical records show he's taller than Obama

The president’s stature has become a point of public discussion previously, with some critics casting doubt on Trump’s height after he was measured at 6’3’’ by his physician last year, making him – to the horror of the #Resistance – taller than former President Barack Obama.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies