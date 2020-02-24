Shops stripped bare in scenes reminiscent of ‘zombie apocalypse’ as coronavirus fears sweep Italy (VIDEOS)
Supermarket shelves were stripped in mere hours as stocks ran low and queues lengthened, as evidenced by eyewitness footage from Milan.
🦠This is a supermarket in Milan. Sunday, February 23rd, 7:30pm. Hard to explain #coronavirus#CoronavirusOutbreak#coronavirusitalIa#coronaviruslombardiapic.twitter.com/JfgeXg4gl8— LorenzoDeVidovich (@ldv_ldv) February 23, 2020
Ma in che senso ? #COVID19italia#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/ENEV848vMG— Sairy_94 (@Tupa_94) February 24, 2020
Some wistfully joked that it was almost pleasant to be living through what they dubbed a “zombie apocalypse.”
Schools and museums have been closed, events such as the Venice Carnival have been cancelled while Fashion designer Giorgio Armani reportedly held a closed-door event to conclude Milan Fashion Week on Sunday by streaming his latest collection from an empty theater.
Ma che bello vivere un apocalisse zombie.#coronavirusitalia#Milano#coronavirus#COVID19italia#Esselunga#COVID19#WuhanCoronaviruspic.twitter.com/I8h1gFyfoS— Raffaele W.F. (@ralph090) February 24, 2020
#coronavirusitalia#milano oh my pic.twitter.com/5YvdzaxA1R— marco (@mrvnbz) February 23, 2020
Roughly a dozen northern Italian towns have been placed on lockdown as the total number of infected in Italy stands at over 150. Later on Sunday, officials closed theaters, cinemas and other public places like pubs and clubs for at least seven days, the majority of which are located in the densely populated region around Milan.
Italians hoarding 'essentials' to survive #coronavirus#coronavirusitalia#COVID19italiapic.twitter.com/mgHVu0MUfk— Antonio García (@media_maquina) February 23, 2020
The coronavirus crisis in Italy has shocked Europeans, jumping from fewer than five known cases before Thursday to over 150 by the end of the weekend.
The coronavirus has infected more than 78,000 worldwide and killed more than 2,400, many of whom died in China.Also on rt.com Armed bog roll bandits busted in $220 Hong Kong heist amid coronavirus shortages
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!