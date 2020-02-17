 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Armed bog roll bandits busted in $220 Hong Kong heist amid coronavirus shortages

17 Feb, 2020 09:45
Toilet paper at a market in Hong Kong earlier this month, FILE PHOTO. © Reuters/Tyrone Siu
With Hong Kong gripped by shortages amid the coronavirus chaos, an armed gang ambushed a supermarket delivery driver and stole 600 rolls of toilet paper at knifepoint.

As the Covid-19 crisis worsens, many residents in Hong Kong have begun stockpiling toilet paper, cleaning products and basic foods, amid fears of shortages. In particular, authorities have pleaded with the public to not stockpile toilet paper in their homes as it could grow mouldy given the high humidity in the city.

However, the prospect of rationing toilet roll proved too grim for the knife-wielding gang, who held up the delivery truck and swiped HK$1,700 (nearly $220) worth of the coveted goods. Two of the gang were later caught and arrested by police and the entire stash of toilet paper was recovered. Authorities are still hunting the third thief. 

So far, there have been at least 57 coronavirus cases confirmed in Hong Kong. In mainland China the death toll has reached over 1,700, with approximately 70,000 cases confirmed.

