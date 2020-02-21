Turkey's Erdogan says will not withdraw from Syria's Idlib

Follow RT on

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed not to remove Turkish troops from Syria’s Idlib region and said that his upcoming phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin will help Ankara determine its policies.

A phone call between the two leaders to discuss Idlib is expected to take place on Friday evening. Also on rt.com Reports of ‘hundreds of thousands’ of civilians heading to Turkish border because of hostilities in Idlib not true – Russian MoD DETAILS TO FOLLOW