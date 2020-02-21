 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Withdrawal of mercenaries and Turkish troops from Libya is a condition for ceasefire – General Haftar to Russian media

21 Feb, 2020 07:08
Get short URL
Withdrawal of mercenaries and Turkish troops from Libya is a condition for ceasefire – General Haftar to Russian media
Libyan National Army (LNA) fighters advancing towards Tripoli, Libya. May 2019. © AFP / LNA War Information Division
Ankara and Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have used the truce to deploy fresh troops and mercenaries from Syria, Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar said.

Haftar told RIA Novosti on Friday that his forces will halt their advance towards Tripoli if Turkish troops and mercenaries leave Libya. The Libyan National Army has been closing in on the city, which is controlled by UN-backed GNA chief Fayez al-Sarraj.

Ankara and allied GNA have been deploying reinforcements to Tripoli during the ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, Haftar said.

The temporary truce is being used by Turkey and the al-Sarraj government to send large numbers of Syrian mercenaries, Turkish soldiers, terrorists and arms to Tripoli by sea and air. It is a violation of the truce. We reserve the right to react to these violations.

Haftar held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow earlier this week. He told reporters that all sides must respect the ceasefire, which was affirmed during a peace conference in Berlin last month.

Also on rt.com Libyan General Haftar’s forces claim they've bombed Turkish ship ‘loaded with weapons & ammo’ at Tripoli port

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies