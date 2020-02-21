Withdrawal of mercenaries and Turkish troops from Libya is a condition for ceasefire – General Haftar to Russian media

Ankara and Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have used the truce to deploy fresh troops and mercenaries from Syria, Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar said.

Haftar told RIA Novosti on Friday that his forces will halt their advance towards Tripoli if Turkish troops and mercenaries leave Libya. The Libyan National Army has been closing in on the city, which is controlled by UN-backed GNA chief Fayez al-Sarraj.

Ankara and allied GNA have been deploying reinforcements to Tripoli during the ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, Haftar said.

The temporary truce is being used by Turkey and the al-Sarraj government to send large numbers of Syrian mercenaries, Turkish soldiers, terrorists and arms to Tripoli by sea and air. It is a violation of the truce. We reserve the right to react to these violations.

Haftar held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow earlier this week. He told reporters that all sides must respect the ceasefire, which was affirmed during a peace conference in Berlin last month.

